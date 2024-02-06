Norman, OK Author Publishes Memoir of Becoming Southern Nazarene University's Number One Sports Fan
February 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Fan to A Man, a new book by Josh George, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this inspiring coming-of-age memoir, Josh George recounts his college years at Southern Nazarene University and his progression to becoming their number-one sports fan. Through reflections on life, faith, and humanity, Josh shares all he has learned during these formative years of his life as he goes on to transform one of the most lacking student sections in the country to a loud, boisterous crowd-filled romp, and later becoming the originator of the Josh George award for the number-one fan of SNU.
About the Author
Josh George grew up in Norman, Oklahoma, the home of the Oklahoma Sooners, where he became a major sports fan. He went to First Presbyterian Church, where he became a deacon and youth choir member. George became an Eagle Scout in 2012 and earned his BA in 2017 from SNU in Social Studies Education. In 2016 SNU created the Josh George Award in his honor.
A Fan to A Man is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-086-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-fan-to-a-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-fan-to-a-man/
