Glen Mills, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Adventure with Colors and Treasures, a new book by Allie O'Brien, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Adventure with Colors and Treasures takes you on a journey through a child's imagination of colors and treasures. We all have active imaginations, but children naturally choose to tap into their imaginations more readily. This child has collected treasures that have important meanings, like reminding them of a loved one, a special day or time, or a significant event.
In this book, children will use their imagination to adventure into learning about colors, numbers, sequencing, and memorization.
From a 5-Star Amazon.com review: "So Creative!" "I love the creativity and authentic drawings in this book. The treasures listed are diverse and relate to the different personalities of my family. Highly recommend!"
About the Author
Allie O'Brien was born into a family of teachers, and her admiration for children speaking, thinking, and acting freely inspired her to pursue elementary education. One of her fondest memories is being able to draw and write poetry for her classes.
When the time came, O'Brien always knew she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. Her family consists of her husband Rick, whom she has been married to for 31 years, and her three children, Mackenzie, Madison, and Ricky. When her children were old enough, O'Brien knew she needed a new career. She began personal training, working with all age groups, always with the focus of helping and working with children. During that time, she spoke in many schools about body image, social media, health, fitness, and driving home the point that if you have something you love that comes naturally to you, pursue it and you can make a lifetime career with it. With that ideology, along with inspiration from her three children and her great niece, Brielle, and her great nephew, Jayce, O'Brien has finally taken her own advice and written this first book.
An Adventure with Colors and Treasures is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-372-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-adventure-with-colors-and-treasures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-adventure-with-colors-and-treasures/
