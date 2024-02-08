Lake City, FL Author Publishes Bible Verse Collection
February 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Truth, a new book by Gerald Parnell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God's Truth is a collection of 365 of the greatest teaching verses in the Bible, examined and explained by the author, delving into the meaning of numbers and words contained within, so the reader can get the most from these verses.
About the Author
Gerald Parnell studied for the past decade and his book is about GOD.
God's Truth is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-423-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-truth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-truth/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
