Marlboro, NJ Author Publishes Book on Real Estate Developing
February 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThinking About Becoming a Real Estate Developer?, a new book by Ted Ihde, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thinking About Becoming a Real Estate Developer? is a guidebook meant to help others transition from having little or no experience in being a realtor to becoming a seasoned real estate developer. The author provides the reader with real-life examples, step by step guides, and answers to many questions that may come up in the day to day workings of a real estate developer. He also explores the elements of learning how to pursue the acquisition of properties that are not available or not yet for sale through his own successful process.
About the Author
Ted Ihde graduated from Bloomfield College Summa Cum Laude as an Academic All-American. At Bloomfield College, Ted played goalie for the men's soccer team. Ted's unique market skillsets stem from his experience in both banking and real estate. He founded a New Jersey-based mortgage company in 2000, where he served as president and licensee through the year 2007. His firm also held lending licenses in NY, KS, VA, NC, and PA.
Moving on from his career in sales, Ted worked as a consultant for National Bank of Kansas City in Overland Park, KS, then as a Research Analyst for the CEO of NACA in Boston. As a real estate developer, Ted has secured new home-build city approvals - with 10-year tax abatements - for a real estate project that he is currently overseeing along with his partners.
Visit the author's website at: https://tedihde.net/
Thinking About Becoming a Real Estate Developer? is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-299-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thinking-about-becoming-a-real-estate-developer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thinking-about-becoming-a-real-estate-developer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us