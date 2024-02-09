Westminster, SC Author Publishes Art History Book
February 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWith Brush and Pen: The First Century of Napoleonic Artists, a new book by Robert Gillespie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For more than 220 years, visual artists have attempted to illustrate the political and military cataclysm that descended upon Europe between 1792 and 1815. In With Brush and Pen: The First Century of Napoleonic Artists, for the first time the oldest genre of historical art is brought to life through the works created by an international cast of artists. Never before have so many examples of battle art, uniform studies, and maritime art been brought together in a single volume. And for the first time, the artists who created this feast for the eyes are the center of attention. Long hidden in the shadows, these men and women are now revealed. The other half of the story is the evolution of the market that consumed these works and the technical improvements in printing technologies that made their proliferation to a mass audience possible.
About the Author
Robert Gillespie has both a bachelor's and a master's degree in history from Clemson University in 20th Century U.S. Military and Diplomatic History. He spent nine years teaching history at Tri-County Technical College. Gillespie is also the author of The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Escalation of the Vietnam War, published by Clemson University and Black Ops Vietnam: The Operational History of MACVSOG, published by the U.S. Naval Institute Press. His special interests include photography, military art, and the graphic arts in general.
With Brush and Pen: The First Century of Napoleonic Artists is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $55.00 (eBook $50.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-160-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/with-brush-and-pen-the-first-century-of-napoleonic-artists/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/with-brush-and-pen-the-first-century-of-napoleonic-artists/
