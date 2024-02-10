Shabbona, IL Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJesus On My Shoulder: The Life Of A Police Officer, a new book by Sgt. Dennis R. Sands, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jesus On My Shoulder is Sgt. Dennis R. Sands' collection of true stories during his 25-year tenure as a police officer. Sgt. Sands is the recipient of the "Blue Max Award" for 5 or more "in progress" felony arrests. He is a United States Air Force veteran, with a Top Secret security clearance.
About the Author
He has received several awards for Community Service. In 2010 he was inducted into the State Of Illinois' Outdoor Hall Of Fame. Sgt. Dennis R. Sands has two Bachelor's Degrees, one in Criminal Justice and one in Education. He married his sweetheart, "Kathy" in 1970. They have one daughter and two sons, eleven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He still lives in the town he grew up in, Shabbona, Illinois.
Next time you see a Police Officer, say
"THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE".
Police Officers have a stressful, dangerous and exhausting job.
When you go to church, pray for police officer safety. Thank Jesus for always being there, including on our officer's shoulder!
Remember "WHY"! Jesus is there, just let him into your life.
Jesus was truly on my shoulder throughout my career.
YOUR SHOULDER WILL HOLD HIM TOO!
Jesus On My Shoulder: The Life Of A Police Officer is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-694-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jesus-on-my-shoulder-the-life-of-a-police-officer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jesus-on-my-shoulder-the-life-of-a-police-officer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
