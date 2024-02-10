Teaneck, NJ Author Publishes Biography
February 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Sex and in the City, a new book by J. Marte, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the winter of 1974, just a few days shy of her tenth birthday, Josie and her family arrive in New York City to start their new life. Having traveled all the way from the Dominican Republic, Josie and her siblings face a culture shock. Adjusting to an English-speaking school proves difficult, and the task of making friends seems nearly impossible. As Josie grows, she learns to embrace this strange new world as her own, and discovers friendships that will stand the test of time. No Sex and in the City is a richly authentic portrait of a woman as she navigates the joys and disappoints of life and how she came to find true love in the end.
About the Author
J. Marte was born in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States at a young age. She is the proud mother of one son.
No Sex and in the City is a 46-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4365-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-sex-and-in-the-city/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/no-sex-and-in-the-city/
