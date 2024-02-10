East Orange, NJ Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe First 5, a new book by J. Mclaurin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Most people don't know what to do after receiving such devasting news as a nervous system disease diagnosis, and even after treatment is complete, many do not know how to move forward. A type of service guide for survivors, both near and far, The First 5, follows the author as he navigates the first five years post-chemotherapy. As an issue that plagues the world we live in today, the author's firsthand knowledge about such harsh medical treatments remains relevant. This book serves as a helpful tool for people battling illness now to give them comfort and a new frame of mind. According to the author, "There is light at the end of the tunnel and I hope that I can inspire others by sharing my experience on the matter."
About the Author
J. Mclaurin enjoys reading, writing, and public speaking. He is a certified life coach and is in school studying to become a therapist. He majors in creative writing with the hopes of helping others share their unique survivors' stories. Mclaurin believes in giving back to his community. He also feels God and family are important.
The First 5 is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-307-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-first-5/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-first-5/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
