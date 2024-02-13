Quincy, FL Author Publishes Political Book
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alternative Truth, a new book by Aaron Simmons Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Alternative Truth is about the struggle to obtain the promises outlined in the United States Constitution. It depicts the lengths people go through to deny those promises. Misinformation abounds in the course of the story as well as heartbreaking acts of cruelty. The message reflects the climate of today's political environment. But derives its uniqueness from its authenticity. The reader may feel compassion or the reader could be satisfied that The Alternative Truth is being exposed.
About the Author
Aaron Simmons Jr. is a Vietnam veteran. He has an associate's degree and a paralegal certificate. He held the position of a local union president for twelve years. Simmons loves to play the piano as well as motorcycle riding. He has a keen interest in politics and enjoys watching sports on TV. Simmons has three children, and they are a joy to him. Presently, he is not married. Maybe someday.
The Alternative Truth is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-431-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-alternative-truth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-alternative-truth/
