Chase City, VA Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond Imagination: The Story of the Stones, a new book by Jim Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
These stones can change your life; whether it is for better or worse is up to you. You must remember that no one can see or hold the stones while they are in your possession. You must always protect them. Never, and I mean never, hold the black stone in your hands; the evil will consume your soul and you will do evil things with the other stones. So, protect them, keep them safe, and they will do your bidding. But they can be used to destroy the world, always remember that.
Liam, a bright farm boy with an endless imagination, is always looking for the next adventure-after his chores are done, of course. Little does he know his next adventure will take him somewhere he never thought possible.
After meeting a strange but intriguing man named Atlas, who shows him his collection of mysterious stones, Liam agrees to take on the responsibility of the stones without realizing what he's really getting into.
Beyond Imagination: The Story of the Stones teaches us that good should always triumph over evil, and if you start a task you should see it through and give it your all. Life is yours; use your imagination to help achieve your goals.
About the Author
Jim Wilson is an avid outdoorsman. He enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and gardening. He also paints abstract art by pouring acrylic paint; he makes ink pens on a lathe. Jim loves to talk and tell stories.
Beyond Imagination: The Story of the Stones is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-197-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-imagination-the-story-of-the-stones/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-imagination-the-story-of-the-stones/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us