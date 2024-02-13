Ocala, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Kitten Who Lost His Meow: Starring Charlie and Chloe in Their Adventure, a new book by Veda M. Fowler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When twins Chloe and Charlie find a stray kitten, they begin on an adventure of a lifetime – but their kitten has no meow. Along the way, Chloe and Charlie must keep a huge secret. Through their new furry friend, the twins learn the power of kindness and the dangers of keeping secrets.
About the Author
Family means everything to Veda M. Fowler. She has always found the time to read to her children and to write short stories with them. Fowler has continued this tradition with her great grands.
Fowler was an interior designer for 28 years before retiring. Her goal is to make children happy with Charlie and Chloe's stories, and have parents or grandparents read to their kids.
The Kitten Who Lost His Meow: Starring Charlie and Chloe in Their Adventure is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-262-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-kitten-who-lost-his-meow-starring-charlie-and-chloe-in-their-adventure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-kitten-who-lost-his-meow-starring-charlie-and-chloe-in-their-adventure/
