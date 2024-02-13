Sunnyvale, CA Author Publishes Science Book
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOf Gods and Evolution: An Alternate Theory, a new book by Mr. Lynn W. Grilley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The history of the creation of the Earth has always been a mystery. The theories of evolution and of God are, of course, the most common, but what if there is a third?
In Of Gods and Evolution, author Mr. Lynn W. Grilley gives scientific evidence from numerous sources that back up his theory of a third possibility.
Of Gods and Evolution: An Alternate Theory is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-324-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/of-gods-and-evolution-an-alternate-theory/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/of-gods-and-evolution-an-alternate-theory/
