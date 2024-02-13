Du Quoin, IL Author Publishes Poetry
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Reflection In The Mirror: Adapting to a Better Life Experience, a new book by Charles A. Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Reflection In The Mirror is about looking at oneself more deeply than what is seen from an outside appearance. It helps a person look past their eyes and discover their inner self and who they really are. This collection of poetry enables the reader to become more aware of how they can better relate to the culture and society surrounding their everyday life.
About the Author
Charles A. Jackson was born not far from the banks of the Ohio River in Southern Illinois. He began his education in a rural, one-room school with one row of seats for each grade of eight grades. He finished his education through three years at Southern Illinois University until he was drafted into the Army in 1969 and served two years at Ft. Lewis, Washington as a Military Policeman.
Jackson was involved for two years with a poetry workshop called "The Post-Dead Poets Society," where they helped each other to hone their writing skills and presented readings at bookstores, coffee shops, and college campuses around the area. Jackson is retired from Auto Trim Design where he was an in-house Graphics Manager for the Marine Manufacturers Division for 27 years.
My Reflection In The Mirror: Adapting to a Better Life Experience is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-429-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-reflection-in-the-mirror-adapting-to-a-better-life-experience/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-reflection-in-the-mirror-adapting-to-a-better-life-experience/
