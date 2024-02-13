Middle Tennessee Author Publishes Current Events Novel
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Flickering Torch, a new book by Kim Kipling, has been published.
A story of enduring love, courage and sacrifice amid the chaos of a dystopian near future. America is politically polarized, culturally divided and on the brink of civil war. The very foundations of American society are crumbling, and its long-cherished rights, beliefs and values are under constant attack. In an increasingly hostile landscape, where the formerly "indivisible" United States are beset by factional violence and bitter resentments, retired CIA Paramilitary Operations Officer Dylan Morgan must confront and overcome his own personal demons, bring all his professional skills into play, face the hardest challenge of his life….and do all he can to save the woman he loves.
About the Author
"Kim Kipling" (a pseudonym) is a retired U.S. Navy officer and CIA Paramilitary Operations Officer with over thirty years' service in CIA, both as a Staff Officer and a Contractor. He has never been anywhere particularly interesting, nor done anything which might reasonably be considered noteworthy. He is an Eagle Scout, a Master Mason and a HAM Radio Operator. He enjoys shooting, sailing, kayaking, cycling and living in freedom, although that last commodity is becoming harder to find and more difficult to maintain with each passing day. He lives in Tennessee, with a three-legged tuxedo cat with the heart of a lion. His other works include Dutch: From Rising Sun to the Rise of Jihad and Neptune's Asylum.
The Flickering Torch is a 520-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $13.99 (also available in ebook format). The ISBN is 979-8-9856393-4-6. You can get the book online at https://www.amazon.com/Flickering-Torch-Kim-Kipling/dp/B0C5YQLBS5
