Pytlak // Deja Law Firm Joins the International Lawyers Network in Poland
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") proudly announces the addition of Pytlak // Deja Law Firm to its esteemed membership. Based in Warsaw, Poland, Pytlak // Deja Law Firm is a premier independent law firm offering expert legal advice across a diverse spectrum of legal services.
Specializing in litigation, corporate, construction and real estate transactions, labour law, restructuring and insolvency Pytlak // Deja Law Firm provides clients with up-to-date and comprehensive legal counsel across various sectors of the economy. Their deep understanding of Polish and European laws and regulations empowers clients to navigate legal complexities with confidence and clarity.
"We are delighted to welcome Pytlak // Deja Law Firm to the ILN family," expressed Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "Their commitment to excellence and comprehensive legal expertise significantly enhances our network's capabilities, especially in the European region."
Pytlak // Deja Law Firm's reputation for delivering tailored solutions, agility, and forward-thinking approach aligns seamlessly with the ILN's mission to provide high-quality legal services on a global scale.
For more information about Pytlak // Deja Law Firm, please visit their website at https://pdlaw.pl/en. Additionally, explore their ILN profile at https://iln.com/firms/pytlak-deja-law-firm
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, dedicated to offering seamless legal services to clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN provides cross-border legal solutions through its network of like-minded and quality legal practices. Recognized as the Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021 and shortlisted multiple times, the ILN remains at the forefront of legal networks globally.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
