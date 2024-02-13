Major Entertainment Company Aims to be More Sensory Inclusive by Offering an Escape for Those Facing Audiovisual Overload at Large-scaled Outdoor Events
February 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMiami has no shortage of Internationally renowned events taking place just about every month of the year. For individuals facing sensory challenges, such as those with autism, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, PTSD and more, large-scale events, loud noises, and big crowds can become overwhelming and often lead to cutting their experience short.
The Loud And Live Foundation proudly introduces The S3: Sensory Support Space, a therapeutic sensory mobile station, which will make its debut at the 60th Anniversary of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival on February 17-19, 2024.
The S3: Sensory Support Space mobile station is a mission-driven initiative spearheaded and funded by The Loud And Live Foundation, in collaboration with Miami-Dade District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, known for her unwavering dedication to public service and sense of responsibility, to provide a therapeutic sensory respite for individuals with autism and sensory processing disorder (SPD) at outdoor events. Regalado states "As the mother of two neurodivergent adults, I am deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment within our County where individuals of all abilities can flourish together. It is imperative that we prioritize the creation of sensory-friendly spaces at events, recognizing the profound impact they have on ensuring accessibility and comfort for everyone."
The Loud And Live Foundation is dedicated to developing and executing a comprehensive outreach strategy to raise community support and awareness for the S3: Sensory Support Space initiative. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience, creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for all. "Promoting diversity and inclusion in our daily experiences enriches everyone, and offering inclusive resources guarantees that individuals of all abilities can actively engage and fully participate in our community events, said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live and President of The Loud And Live Foundation.
The fully equipped and self-contained inclusive sensory mobile station encompasses all the essential features found in traditional brick-and-mortar sensory rooms. Whether it is outdoor events such as concerts, festivals, sporting events, or indoor gatherings like exhibitions and conferences, the S3 will be easy to find and will ensure that everyone can fully immerse themselves in the event experience. Some of its features include multi-colored LED lighting with adjustable intensity, a diverse selection of illustrative and sensory activities suitable for individuals of all ages, including an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device, soft and textured surfaces, air-conditioning, comfortable seating, and more.
Loud And Live sheds light on the future of S3. "As part of its ongoing dedication to the local community, Loud And Live will introduce the S3: Sensory Support Space mobile station at 15 of our large-scale outdoor events throughout 2024, with a reach of over 500,000 attendees. This mobile station will kick off its journey at the 2024 Coconut Grove Arts Festival before making appearances at other Miami events such as the SoFlo Boat Show, House of Horror Haunted Carnival, Country Bay Music Festival, Christmas Wonderland, Bayfront NYE, and Wodapalooza, to name a few. As well as readily accessible at various local events in South Florida year-round," added Nelson Alberda.
For more information on the S3: Sensory Support Space mobile station and its availability visit https://s3sensory.com.
About Loud And Live
Loud And Live, a live event, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences.
About The Loud And Live Foundation
Our mission is to make a positive change and leave an indelible impact on the local and national communities we serve. We are passionate and committed to leveraging our resources, influence, and capabilities to support and foster meaningful and sustainable change across the communities we are deeply connected with. Through strategic partnerships, contributions, and impactful initiatives, we aim to inspire, empower, and enrich lives, making a meaningful and lasting difference to those most in need across our communities.
About Commissioner Raquel Regalado
Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Raquel Regalado, embodies a steadfast dedication to public service, fueled by a deep sense of responsibility as a voice for the marginalized. Her journey as a parent of two children on the autism spectrum has been pivotal, propelling her into advocacy for improved opportunities and inclusion for individuals of all abilities. Recognizing the need for meaningful representation, Commissioner Regalado's impactful initiatives include county-wide autism awareness employee training, first responder Autism training, and the pivotal shift from Autism Awareness Month to Autism Acceptance Month. Through her tireless efforts, she continues to pioneer strides toward a more inclusive Miami-Dade County.
Dina Allende
Clique PR
305-205-1058
