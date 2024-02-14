San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Self-Help Book
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMagic for Longevity: How I Stay Fit, Healthy and Happy, a new book by Antonina Duridanova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At seventy-three years old, Antonina Duridanova is asked all the time how it is she looks twenty years younger. After all the comments and questions, Duridanova has decided to record her daily routine and goals to obtain a fit and healthy lifestyle. In this insightful read, she emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet, finding types of exercise that work for you, maintaining rich, fulfilling hobbies, and doing all of the combined through travel. Duridanova explores first the role of diet and how to maintain healthy eating habits, moving on to physical and mental exercises to keep your body and mind in top condition. Duridanova explores familial and friend relationships and their importance in achieving a positive balance in your life, and how travel and exploration can bring new friends along the way. With all this and much more, you, too, can begin now to incorporate these habits to live a long and healthy life for mind, body, and soul.
Magic for Longevity: How I Stay Fit, Healthy and Happy is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-205-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/magic-for-longevity-how-i-stay-fit-healthy-and-happy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/magic-for-longevity-how-i-stay-fit-healthy-and-happy/
