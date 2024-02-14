Mustang, OK Author Publishes Autobiography
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLearning to Exhale, a new book by Kyaira Harjochee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of abuse at the hands of those who were supposed to love her the most, Kyaira Harjochee began exploring her past after the diagnosis of dissociate identity disorder, or DID. Finally beginning to heal, Kyaira takes us on her emotional and heart-wrenching journey, beginning with the trauma she experienced as a toddler all the way to her adult years at the hands of her biological and foster parents and partner. She shares these moments for others who may be in similar situations, so they, too, may find comfort in learning they are not alone.
About the Author
Kyaira Harjochee has certificates in ASL 1 and 2 and 120-hour TEFL through International Open Academy. She is a mom to twin boys and wife to her sweet, beautiful, and amazing wife. Her special interests include psychology, science, culture/traditions, religion/spiritual beliefs, and studying kink-related topics and the part they play in trauma healing, gender studies, history, and art.
Learning to Exhale is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-064-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/learning-to-exhale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/learning-to-exhale/
