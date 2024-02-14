Spartanburg, SC Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrip Wire: Omega Twin Book 1, a new book by C. A. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peyton Riley is a normal teenage girl in the protected research city of Wester, living life with friends, family, school, and…homework. But when she finds out that she will no longer be able to communicate across the war-ravaged country and speak with her twin brother, Hunter, she makes the daring decision to leave the protection of Wester to travel to Coda and find him.
Then, it all goes wrong.
Her parents get kidnapped. One of her best friends turns out to not even be human, and worst of all, Hunter may be a complete lie.
Or is she the lie?
About the Author
C. A. Williams is a born-and-raised native of South Carolina. He is an orchestra teacher and spends his spare time writing both music and stories, like this one. His current works are geared toward middle and high school students, but he also enjoys exploring the crazy-fun world of the elementary mind. He is a fledgling author and hopes that you enjoy this story.
Trip Wire: Omega Twin Book 1 is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-348-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trip-wire-omega-twin-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trip-wire-omega-twin-book-1-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
