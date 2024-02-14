New Milford, CT Author Publishes Book on Persian Language
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPersian Without Rules: Making Language Learning Fun, a new book by Layla Faridani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Persian is spoken by more than 100 million people worldwide.
However, its script and sounds can make it hard for foreigners to realize how easy Persian and its alphabet is to learn!
This book cuts out all the pages and pages of rules and gets directly to practicing Persian. The Latin form will guide students with diacritics and the global system released in 2022.
About the Author
Persian Without Rules is Layla Faridani's third book published. She is a student of languages and loves to study them without the rules, which she believes are a waste of time and paper. After all, when native students learn their mother tongue, they do not cover the rules. Instead, they get directly to practice and reading by playing games and solving puzzles. Faridani believes rules make learning another language harder to the point that someone may regret even having attempted to start. She hopes to make learning Persian easy and fun.
Persian Without Rules: Making Language Learning Fun is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-406-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/persian-without-rules-making-language-learning-fun/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/persian-without-rules-making-language-learning-fun/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us