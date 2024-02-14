Trinity, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVerse By Verse Study of the Book of Philemon, a new book by Randy Soles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Verse by Verse Study of the Book of Philemon is a detailed commentary on the book of Philemon in the Bible, a story of a runaway slave who is being reconciled to his owner but no longer as a slave.
As a beloved brother in Christ, author Randy Soles hopes that readers will see the importance of being reconciled to God through Christ Jesus.
About the Author
Randy Soles is a preacher who also does missionary work overseas. He lives in Trinity, NC.
Verse By Verse Study of the Book of Philemon is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-577-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/verse-by-verse-study-of-the-book-of-philemon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/verse-by-verse-study-of-the-book-of-philemon/
