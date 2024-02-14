Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Book of Personal Self-Reflection
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Noticed That?, a new book by Anastasia Akbulut, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this contemplative text, one woman confronts the many unknowns of her inner life, attempting to rectify the external with her internal world. Boldly facing the challenge of self-reflection and atonement of one's mistakes, this stream-of-consciousness narrative invites the reader to enter a space of growth, discovery, and hope.
About the Author
Anastasia Akbulut was born in Istanbul, Turkey. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.
You Noticed That? is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-258-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-noticed-that-who-you-were-what-you-were-and-all-the-things-youve-caused-have-you-ever-noticed-that/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-noticed-that-who-you-were-what-you-were-and-all-the-things-youve-caused-have-you-ever-noticed-that/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
