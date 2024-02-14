Fort Wayne, Indiana Author Publishes Children's Chapter Book
February 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Raccoon: An Autobiography, a new book by G. Davis Dean, Jr, has been released by RoseDog Books.
At last! An animal story fit for our modern times! He is a brute without being brutal; a beast without being beastly. He is a survivalist re-learning how to survive, and a realist coming to terms with a new reality. Join our animal protagonist as he discovers both the worst of what he is, and the best of what he is – a raccoon.
About the Author
G. Davis Dean, Jr. has been a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1996. His first work of fiction was The Legend of Truebold: Tales of the Ancient Rabbit. In fact, the main character of the present story was drawn from and inspired by the raccoon character in the story of Truebold.
The Raccoon: An Autobiography is a 400-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-386-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-raccoon-an-autobiography/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-raccoon-an-autobiography/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us