Columbia, PA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Shouts When He Whispers: A Personal Testimony of God's Involvement in My Life, a new book by Sandra Richards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sandra Richards describes real-life events and experiences through a collection of inspirational stories. She relates how God's protection and providence served in her life, and how He worked in her life to make changes. Sandra describes miracles and the direct inspiration of angels that happened. She includes unique experiences involving Elvis Presley and the Lord. The story shows ways that people can have faith, and believe that God is real and that He loves us all very much.
About the Author
Sandra Richards was born in Oneida, New York, and currently resides in Hong Kong where she is "GG" to her grandson.
God Shouts When He Whispers: A Personal Testimony of God's Involvement in My Life is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-472-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-shouts-when-he-whispers-a-personal-testimony-of-gods-involvement-in-my-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-shouts-when-he-whispers-a-personal-testimony-of-gods-involvement-in-my-life/
