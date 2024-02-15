Springville, UT Author Publishes Novel
February 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Warriors of Atlantis and the Fallen Knight, a new book by Christopher Sage Nelson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Thousands of years ago, before its famous descent into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, the island of Atlantis was home to a wondrous kingdom, ruled by a noble king. Upon his mysterious death, the kingdom erupted into a whirlwind of chaos and confusion. An army of brave knights, a coven of bloodthirsty vampires, a village of magical elves, a forest of ferocious beasts, a race of killer machines, and a hoard of ravenous zombies will fight for control of the kingdom. The only hope to return harmony to the once peaceful kingdom lies the hands of the Warriors of Atlantis.
About the Author
Christopher Sage Nelson was born in American Fork, Utah in 1990. He started writing stories in third grade, and at age 22, began creating characters and writing stories for the Warriors of Atlantis series. After ten years of writing, he finally set out to get the first book published.
The Warriors of Atlantis and the Fallen Knight is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-252-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-warriors-of-atlantis-and-the-fallen-knight/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-warriors-of-atlantis-and-the-fallen-knight/
