Cuyahoga Falls, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
February 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEclaire's First Walk, a new book by Jessica Minch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being inspired by her own pet, Èclaire, Jessica Minch takes children for an unexpected adventure. Èclaire, a pet rat, ventures out into the world for her first walk outside, sharing quite the journey with kids.
About the Author
Jessica Minch is an author who resides in Ohio. She enjoys chatting with friends, playing video game, reading, and writing. Minch loves learning new things and meeting new animals.
Eclaire's First Walk is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0014-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eclaires-first-walk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eclaires-first-walk/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us