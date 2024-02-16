Newark, DE Author Publishes Suspense Novel
February 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomeone, I thought I loved: Revenge is surviving, a new book by Alexandra R. Luke, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Behind every dark moment lies a bright light.
33-year-old Karina Waters creeps through the night, terrified of her abusive husband as she tries to protect her children. Karina finds comfort in another man, until the terrifying moment when she finds out she's pregnant. Is it her husband's or the man she's been sleeping with? What will happen? And will it end in a horrible way?
About the Author
Alexandra R. Luke was born and raised in Bronx, New York, with some time on her hands and has always had a big imagination. She is the third youngest out of four siblings in a strict household; she often spent her time in silence in her room with her nose always buried in a book. A passion for writing took hold when she began reading poetry and she knew she had to write. She started writing poems on paper in the ninth grade, and over the years, graduated to essays, blogs, and spoken-words.
Before becoming a writer, Alexandra tried to be a normal adult by holding down various jobs day by day. Ms. Luke always had a passion for writing and telling her story, and slowly opening up to the world on how she views life and about her life.
Ms. Luke enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
Someone, I thought I loved: Revenge is surviving is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-459-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/someone-i-thought-i-loved-revenge-is-surviving/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/someone-i-thought-i-loved-revenge-is-surviving/
