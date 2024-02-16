Kannapolis, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeek-A-Boo Moon, a new book by Krizia Santiago, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peek-A-Boo Moon is a book about a young boy who plays peek-a-boo with the moon. Bond with your child as you learn about the different phases of the moon and learn to embrace curiosity and wonders of the world.
About the Author
Krizia Santiago is a wife and mother of two children. Her family loved adventure and every chance they get, she and the family is out hiking, playing games, going to the beach, or enjoying the outdoors anyway they can. Krizia's inspiration for Peek-A-Boo moon came from her children's sense of wonder and curiosity. She dedicates this book to both of her children, her niece and nephew, the other kids in her family, and all the children in the world.
Peek-A-Boo Moon is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7112-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/peek-a-boo-moon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/peek-a-boo-moon/
