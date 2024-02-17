Beaver, OK Author Publishes Poetry
February 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding The Light From Within, a new book by Sandy Ridens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Finding The Light From Within, Sandy Ridens writes her poetry based on personal experience. She also writes poetry to inspire not to give up on hope.
About the Author
Sandy Ridens enjoys a lot of things; writing her poetry has been one of them. The other is her family. She has five children. She loves them all dearly. She and her husband have been together for a little over 20 years.
Finding The Light From Within is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-101-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-the-light-from-within-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-the-light-from-within-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
