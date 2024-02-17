Bainbridge, GA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHighway of Poems, a new book by Terrance Merritt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Highway of Poems travels the black experience in faith, love, and family. No matter your circumstances, there is always hope. Love is always there; you just have to open up your eyes and recognize. Always have faith over fear. And cherish our families. We only get one.
About the Author
Terrance Merritt's family means the world to him, his wife, children, his mother and brother, who always support him. Almost every experience of his life he puts into this book. From his time being a cook. To what he does now as a cable technician. Writing has always been his passion. Merritt would like to thank all those who came into his life; whether good or bad, they all played a role in the writing of this book.
Highway of Poems is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-443-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/highway-of-poems/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/highway-of-poems/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us