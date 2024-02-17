Scottville, MI Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOnions Can Make a Grown Man Cry: and Other Short Stories, a new book by Nancy Lee Mauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Onions Can Make a Grown Man Cry is a collection of short stories of life and country happenings, based on what the author knows best – love, family, living, and country life. All stories contain a sense of humor that comes naturally with the ups and downs of life's many experiences. Hopefully, Nancy Lee Mauer's unique way of looking at life's twists and turns will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
About the Author
Nancy Lee Mauer and her husband Matt have raised 11 Children. They have 31 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Her community involvement has ranged from being editor of the local county Farm Bureau newsletter to being an officer of a bowling league and has held membership with the county dairy farm organization, as well as a state dairy cooperative.
During the years of raising children and working alongside her husband on the farm, Nancy was the main caretaker of the baby calves as they were born. Nancy also worked outside the home in a canning factory. During canning season picked asparagus, worked in a restaurant, and later in a retail store.
Onions Can Make a Grown Man Cry: and Other Short Stories is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-404-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/onions-can-make-a-grown-man-cry-and-other-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/onions-can-make-a-grown-man-cry-and-other-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
