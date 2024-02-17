Tiffin, IA Author Publishes Motivational Book
February 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChase It, a new book by Jacqueline Astor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is not your typical motivational book. This book is not for professional athletes or people who never struggle to balance the pressures of work, family, and self-care. Pursuing a fitness goal isn't as easy or glamorous as it's often made to look. How can we wake up early to fit in a morning run when we have been up all night with the baby? How can we pick up a sport we loved in high school and not feel discouraged when our bodies have changed? Chase It is one woman's guide to training, but it is also so much more than that; it's her life story, advice, self-reflections, and faith journey as she uses her God-given talents to achieve her fitness goals.
Chase It is a 100-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-059-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chase-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chase-it/
