Oakland, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection Memoir
February 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne Hundred Poems and the Brain: A Cyclist's Memoir, a new book by Henry Ryman Miner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Henry Ryman Miner began to grow older, he noticed a subtle increase in forgetfulness, like going to another room and forgetting what he came for. He began to undertake various forms of mental exercise in an effort to improve his memory which led him to engage in the practice of memorizing and reciting favorite and newly discovered poems, a practice that he combined with cycling in the Oakland hills. Gradually his collection of memorized verse grew to reach one hundred poems.
Broken into three parts, Miner first details his process for memorization, explaining in detail his methods and strategies. In part two, he lists all one hundred poems and includes his thoughts on each, reflecting on its place in the chronology of his life. Now familiar with his personal process and poems, Miner, in part three, explains the science behind memory, memorization, and the brain, proving and disproving some of his own methods in part one.
A fascinating read on the realities of memory loss with aging, and the power of poetry, Miner's One Hundred Poems and the Brain blends science and art into one engaging, thoughtful mental exercise.
One Hundred Poems and the Brain: A Cyclist's Memoir is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 9798890274595. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/one-hundred-poems-and-the-brain-a-cyclists-memoir-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-hundred-poems-and-the-brain-a-cyclists-memoir-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us