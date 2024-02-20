Twin Falls, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
February 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Tallue's Camping-Fishing Trip, a new book by Ariane Hickenbaucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It has been many years since Mr. Tallue has been camping and fishing, so when he is invited by his new friends on such an adventure, he is almost too excited to wait. With the assistance of Tommie, the friendly salesperson at the sports store, he quickly gathers all he'll need for the trip: a sleeping bag, a fishing rod and reel, and other fishing and camping equipment. He even gets a fancy vest with lots of pockets to carry the tiniest things he'll need. There is a long list of items necessary to make Mr. Tallue's camping-fishing trip a success, so he carefully check and double-checks everything. And though he is momentarily stumped by how to make coffee on a campfire, never fear, the sales staff at the sports store comes to the rescue again.
About the Author
Ariane Hickenbaucker has always loved children, raising four of her own. She also raised a granddaughter, introducing her to the theater and making her costumes as she performed in a play every three months. She enjoys going to the theater and seeing live plays in small community theaters as well as the more extravagant productions. While writing, the author is in the character's life. It puts you in another place and while being in this character's mind, it takes you out of the realm of what's going on in your life.
Author also has released The Story of Mr. Tallue and Mr. Tallue Saves The Animal Shelter.
Mr. Tallue's Camping-Fishing Trip is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-670-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mr-tallues-camping-fishing-trip/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mr-tallues-camping-fishing-trip/
