Twin Falls, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
February 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of Mr. Tallue, a new book by Ariane Hickenbaucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A very grumpy, man decides he wants to make friends but doesn't know how to go about it. The Story of Mr. Tallue follows him as he finds his way, taking small steps to being more open and friendly and generous to those around him, discovering that the ability to gain friends is something he could learn and learn well.
About the Author
Ariane Hickenbaucker has always loved children, raising four of her own. She also raised a granddaughter, introducing her to the theater and making her costumes as she performed in a play every three months. Hickenbaucker was able to have her granddaughter take piano lessons. She enjoys going to the theater and seeing live plays in small community theaters as well as the more extravagant productions. Hickenbaucker loves writing because it gives an opportunity to write and see what is in the character's mind. It puts you in another place and while being in this character's mind, it takes you into the life of the character you're writing about.
Author has also released Mr. Tallue's Fishing-Camping Trip and Mr. Tallue Saves The Animal Shelter.
The Story of Mr. Tallue is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-668-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-of-mr-tallue/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-mr-tallue/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
