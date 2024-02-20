Upper Darby, PA Author Publishes Book on Liberia
February 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoadmap to the True Independence of Liberia: Liberia and Liberian First, a new book by Honorable Saywalla H. Dayrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Roadmap to the True Independence of Liberia details the changing mindset of Liberians as a way forward for development and growth. Honorable explores the land disputes and solutions that have failed to reach resolution, as well as the rapid growth of Islam in Africa. Showcasing the difference between good government and bad government, Honorable sheds new light onto Liberia's past and present, in order to achieve a brighter future.
About the Author
Honorable lived within the Coca-Cola community before traveling to the United States in 2015. He served as a community secretary from 2008 to 2009, before serving as a secretary for the elders from 2009 to 2011. He provides funding to community chairmen to provide security for community residents overnight while in Liberia.
Honorable holds an MS in Human Services from Capella University, and a BBA in Accounting from the University of Liberia. He is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Honorable enjoys reading, asking questions, researching, and rendering assistance to those in need. He is married with a daughter, two adopted children, and a stepson.
Roadmap to the True Independence of Liberia: Liberia and Liberian First is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-157-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/roadmap-to-the-true-independence-of-liberia-liberia-and-liberian-first/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roadmap-to-the-true-independence-of-liberia-liberia-and-liberian-first/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us