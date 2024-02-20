Duncansville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Girl and the Old Man's Grotto, a new book by Theresa Olsavsky, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Based on a true story… The Little Girl and the Old Man's Grotto tells the tale of a little girl, Diana, who watched the Old Man every day from her window. The Old Man would leave her candy, her favorite treats! One day, she noticed something different; a statue and there was no candy. She never saw the Old Man again, yet flowers she had given to him were beneath the statue. The tale of Diana and the lesson we all experience in life; with loss and life there is always a story behind our experiences. With Diana, she was going to find the unexpected. As many say, "expect the unexpected".
About the Author
Theresa Olsavsky was born in the small coal mining town of Nanty Glo, PA. Her father, and his father, were coal miners. Theresa is one of 10 children and is proud to say, "I am a coal miner's daughter". Theresa smiles when she hears people talking about playing in the dirt when they were kids. She played in the coal.
She has a daughter, Bernadette who is a Psychologist in Fairfax, VA and a son Jerome, Jr. who is a Senior Account Executive in Pittsburgh, PA.
Theresa loves the mountains, hiking, and photography. She likes to say about her photographs, they are her memories of the past and future and they tell her stories not written down but in her memory. If you ask her what her favorite season is, Theresa smiles and says winter. She loves the snow and making snow angels in her back yard.
Theresa lives in Duncansville, PA with her husband Jerry and their dog Jingles.
The Little Girl and the Old Man's Grotto is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-030-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-girl-and-the-old-mans-grotto/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-little-girl-and-the-old-mans-grotto/
