Chicago, IL Author Publishes Biography
February 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKing David's Word: The Adventures of Super Dave, a new book by David Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is an inside view and a passenger seat to a ride through the life of a young man, rollin' through a life of sex, drugs, violence and money in one of the coolest cities in the nation…, How he treated, trained and managed his women, and what bonded them to him. It explores the relationships between other players in the game, and the street culture that made very rich men of some, and brought death and destruction to others. This book is Real – it's Raw, and it may change the way you see the world.
About the Author
Super Dave was born and raised in the south side of the cold streets of Chicago – an area called the Jeffry Manor – where pimpin' was a common aspiration for a young man with the skills, heart and necessary equipment and temperament. He was a player before it was called pimpin'. David could have become anything he wanted to, given the opportunity, but opportunity was in very short supply where he came up. This is the true account of Super Dave – the Rise of a young King of the Streets in Chicago.
King David's Word: The Adventures of Super Dave is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7003-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/king-davids-word-the-adventures-of-super-dave/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/king-davids-word-the-adventures-of-super-dave/
