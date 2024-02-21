Lawrenceville, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Monster That Attacked Starlight, a new book by Christopher Johnston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once upon a time, there was a town called Orkenshire. The town was inhabited by Green Giants, who all had green skin, hair, and eyes except for Pauladin, one of the sons of Chief Rawlic and Akira. Pauladin had a different appearance and personality of everyone else in the town, especially his brother Rawlic Jr. who was the apple of his parents eye. Thought to be a freak and a possible danger, Pauladin was shunned and rejected by everyone in town, so running away seemed to be the best option. Pauladin's gentle heart and desire for peace made him revered in his new home Starlight, while his cold-hearted brother Rawlic Jr. led his people into misery, Pauladin would soon become the only one who could save them. Would it be too late for Pauladin to save the people of Orkenshire? The Monster That Attacked Starlight reminds us we should never discriminate against people for their physical traits for we are all special because of our differences.
About the Author
Christopher Johnston has a variety of experience working in a variety of fields such as two years as a restaurant worker, three years in a warehouse, two years working as a security guard, and over a decade of experience as a truck driver. During that time as a driver, Christopher Johnston has worked as a trainer to help new people in the field succeed. During the years as a security guard, Christopher Johnston had obtained an associates, bachelors, and master's degree in business. The business degrees had specialties in human resources and healthcare management.
Christopher has many hobbies such as bowling, hiking, reading, and movies. He is always striving to learn new things and to explore new areas, try new restaurants, as well as try new things in general. His favorite topics of personal study are on astronomy, history, positive thinking skills, and many others.
The Monster That Attacked Starlight is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5141-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-monster-that-attacked-starlight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-monster-that-attacked-starlight/
