San Jacinto, CA Author Publishes History Novel
February 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News80 Years After the Second World War: Politics and Wars (Arabic Version), a new book by Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Systems of World War II explained in an easy to follow format. Follow along with what happened during World War II and how it is affecting us today.
About the Author
Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander enjoys building churches and partaking in church activities. He is an avid fan of all things sports.
80 Years After the Second World War: Politics and Wars (Arabic Version) is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $52.00 (eBook $47.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7014-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-politics-and-wars-arabic-version/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/80-years-after-the-second-world-war-politics-and-wars-arabic-version/
