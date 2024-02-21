Milford, DE Author Publishes Modern Romance Novel
February 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTainted Too: The Wesley Johnson Story, a new book by Regenia Bowens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wesley Johnson has just about everything he wants in life: a nice car, a luxury apartment with a stunning view, and a scheduled roster of gorgeous women at his beck-and-call. There is a reason people call him "Wes the ladies' best", and he plans to keep it that way for the rest of his life.
No marriage, no kids, no commitments.
Enter Maria. A hardworking nurse and single mother of a teenaged daughter. Smitten from the minute he sees her, Wesley adds Maria to his roster, but something about this woman is different. He wants to protect her and get to know her daughter, Luna; he wants to be the loyal man of their dreams, but old habits die hard, and Wesley's playboy lifestyle threatens the love and security he desperately needs.
About the Author
Regenia Bowens is a Delaware resident and University of Alabama graduate. She debuted with two inspirational novellas The Lyrics of Life: Executive Decisions and Conversations: Woman to Woman. Her most recent work Tainted is a five book contemporary romantic series. Visit the author's website at ttps://www.tainted-series.com.
Tainted Too: The Wesley Johnson Story is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-391-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tainted-too-the-wesley-johnson-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tainted-too-the-wesley-johnson-story/
