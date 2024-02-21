Winthrop, MA Author Publishes Recipe and Short Story Book
February 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories, a new book by Paul M Markis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories is a collection of recipes, stories, anecdotes, and more to entertain the reader. This book will inform the reader about different ways to approach customers to be a successful bartender and make good money doing it! The recipes for many unique cocktails are shared in simple terms that result in delicious drinks. There are also many funny stories about the bar and restaurant industry told from the perspective of an experienced New England bartender who has forty years of memories in the hospitality industry to share.
About the Author
Paul M Markis, raised in East Boston, currently resides in Winthrop, Massachusetts. He has always been an active member of his community, belonging to many organizations. He loves the creativity of food and beverages in the hospitality industry. In his free time, Markis enjoys kayaking, hiking, axe throwing, and spending time in the outdoors. He is a single guy who is always on the move.
The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-413-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cocktail-keeper-recipes-and-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cocktail-keeper-recipes-and-stories/
