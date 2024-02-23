Fairfax, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBruno the Angry Bulldog: Anger Management Tips, a new book by Melba Smith-Dudley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bruno is a sweet little Bulldog, but sometimes when he is angry, he acts out. He barks loudly and destroys things, which makes his friends afraid. Bruno does not understand why his friends do not want to play with him. Why don't they want to be his friend? With the help of his parents, Bruno learns how to turn his anger into something good. His parents teach him that even though feeling angry is normal, he must turn his destructive behavior into constructive behavior. Bruno the Angry Bulldog teaches children how to recognize and handle their big emotions in a healthy way.
About the Author
Melba Smith-Dudley is a retired high school English teacher who was married to an Army officer. They loved to travel both in and out of the states. She is the mother of four who are also well educated and well traveled. Her favorite pastime after traveling is writing. She has written a book of poetry, and now a children's book. She grew up in New Orleans, La. went to Southern University, received a master's degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. and also an Institute of Children's Literature diploma in 1983. She is a member of a sorority, a reading club, and an independent living group. She has 10 grandchildren and several great-grands.
Bruno the Angry Bulldog: Anger Management Tips is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00, audiobook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-296-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bruno-the-angry-bulldog-anger-management-tips/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bruno-the-angry-bulldog-anger-management-tips/
