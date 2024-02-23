Yarmouth Port, MA Author Publishes Autobiography
February 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBoom: An Autobiography For A Generation, a new book by Mic Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Before plunging recklessly into the psyche-squashing humiliations and epic tales of buffoonery, Murphy invites us to ride shotgun on his achingly funny and tearfully poignant roadtrip of self-discovery and reinvention. Buckle up, it's a MasterClass in Humanities. Whether we're having a drink with Warhol or getting rescued onstage by Robin Williams, Baby Boomers get the chance to vicariously relive their lives through this deeply intimate American saga. And before we run out of gas, our well-traveled guide lets us in on a secret: It's possible to find our way back home once we laugh, cry, forgive, and love again.
Boom: An Autobiography For A Generation is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardbound $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-370-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/boom-an-autobiography-for-a-generation-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/boom-an-autobiography-for-a-generation-pb/
