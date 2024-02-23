Captain Cook, HI Author Publishes Children's Book
February 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpike the Halloween Puppy, a new book by Dawn M. Gambone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Usually, Sarah hears the sounds of arguments, chaos, and laughter from her four children coming home from school, but today is different. Her daughter Susie was very upset. That day, Susie explained to her classmates that her family is one of witches, and they all made fun of her and said witches don't exist. Sarah understands, and tells Susie the story passed down from generation to generation in their family, to explain the rituals and holidays of Wicca, the story of Spike the Halloween Puppy.
Spike was once adopted by a witch close to Halloween, and was very frightened, because he believed she intended to use him as a sacrifice. Spike slowly learns the truth and realizes the witch is not someone to be feared, but a new friend celebrating the magic in nature and its main ingredient, love.
About the Author
Dawn M. Gambone was born in Philadelphia Pa., three years after the end of WWII. It was at South Philadelphia High, she met and married GeeGee (George) Gambone. and had three children. She, GeeGee, and their eldest son moved to Hawaii where they bought a deli and named it The Philly-sophical Deli. They were joined by her daughter and family several years later. After a few years, Dawn decided to return to school to earn her BA in English. It was during Children's Literature class that she wrote Spike the Halloween Puppy. She then went on to earn her Teaching Certification. She taught History and English for 20 years at Konawaena. High School on the Big Island of Hawaii, and retired in 2016.
Dawn has been a practicing Wiccan for 45 years, both in a Coven and as a Solitary Witch. She drives a scooter, which has a bumper sticker that says, "My Other Car is a Broom.
She has been an avid reader since she was 6 years old, and has also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting.
Spike the Halloween Puppy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-409-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/spike-the-halloween-puppy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spike-the-halloween-puppy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us