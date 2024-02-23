Fort Collins, CO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Can Give You Roses or Onions, a new book by Carolyn Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written for the most important people in her life, Carolyn Thompson shares her collection of poems pertaining to losses, joys, and special occasions in the lives of people around her. From joyful birthdays to loved ones moving on to the ruminations of aging, Thompson gives a truthful look at the peaks and valleys of life.
About the Author
Carolyn Thompson has worked in customer service for over fifty years. She found joy in doing what she could to help others experiencing problems. Now in her retirement, she has found time to write poems for family and friends. Writing now provides Thompson with joy, peace, and satisfaction.
Life Can Give You Roses or Onions is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7361-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-can-give-you-roses-or-onions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-can-give-you-roses-or-onions/
