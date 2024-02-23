Waite Park, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
February 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGarden Misfits, a new book by Liz Netter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being different is a great thing! You are never alone in being different. In Garden Misfits, readers will learn about the joy of supporting friends, and the comfort of friends returning the support. By being together as friends, and being strong in yourself, you can overcome any problem!
About the Author
Author Liz Netter has been a team leader at the American Red Cross for years. She educates children on safety and preparedness in the event of an emergency. She has adopted two older boys and has had a daughter – they are a hockey family! Netter and her family adore all outside activities, including fishing, hunting, and nature walks. Netter has also won a national award from the Red Cross for helping to keep children safe!
Garden Misfits is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-925-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/garden-misfits/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/garden-misfits/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
