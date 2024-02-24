Former Major Market Radio Host Who Now Resides In Clinton, Tennessee Publishes Autobiography
February 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRadio Daze: My Personal Journey through Life and the Radio Industry, a new book by Perry Stone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who would have known that a young friendship and a passion for winning contests on the radio would turn into a life-long successful career. Perry Stone quickly rose to fame early in his radio broadcasting career, but the life of glamour he pictured was far from the truth of being a popular shock jock. Follow Perry's career and life in the cut-throat radio industry spanning a total of over forty years and meet some of Perry's most memorable fans, opponents, celebrities, and rock and roll stars! You've never seen a behind the scenes look of the disc jockey and radio universe quite like this!
About the Author
Perry Stone is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a BA in communications and over forty years' experience across the nation in the radio and broadcasting industry. He has a wife and two grown children and is currently the host of a LIVE streamed and listener viewed interactive show every afternoon on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.
He has a unique knowledge of every logo and team uniform change in sports, from Baseball to Football and Hockey. Stone is also featured in a chapter of the 2012 book, There's Nothing Louder Than Dead Air.
Radio Daze: My Personal Journey through Life and the Radio Industry is a 538-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4184-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/radio-daze-my-personal-journey-through-life-and-the-radio-industry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/radio-daze-my-personal-journey-through-life-and-the-radio-industry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us