Plattsmouth, NE Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGolden Love And Broken Glass, a new book by Savannah Willard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Golden Love And Broken Glass is a compilation of the love, bitterness, and growth that come from life's moments. The poems within will inspire and move the reader. The heartfelt poems of this collection are raw and real, drawn from life's experiences to remind readers that they are not alone.
About the Author
Savannah Willard is a crafter and artist.
Golden Love And Broken Glass is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-480-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/golden-love-and-broken-glass/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/golden-love-and-broken-glass/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
