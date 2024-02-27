Altoona, IA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSky Angel, a new book by GK Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sky Angel is a collection of letters and poetry written by GK Thompson to a dear friend, after reconnecting after many years apart.
About the Author
GK Thompson writes and rides his Harley.
Sky Angel is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-294-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sky-angel-by-gk-thompson/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sky-angel-by-gk-thompson/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us